Ex-Derry and Sligo striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe 'delighted' to sign for Dundalk

Dundalk have wrapped up a deal to sign ex-Derry City and Sligo Rovers striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

The Englishman was a free agent after a short spell in Sligo for the second half of last season.

He had moved to Israel following an impressive 2019 campaign with Derry where he had finished the league's top scorer.

But he struggled to settle before the pandemic brought an end to his stint there.

The 26-year-old will strengthen Filippo Giovagnoli's hand ahead of the new campaign. He can play through the middle but is comfortable as a wide attacker.

“It’s a league that I know and there will be no surprises but this is a new challenge for me and every club has different expectations and pressures,” he told the club's website.

“Dundalk is a very ambitious club and the aim is to keep winning and achieving more in Europe. If you hear that a club like that is interested in you, then it’s really exciting and I’m delighted to be here.”

