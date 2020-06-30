Ex-Cork City attacker Kieran Sadlier targets Championship move after leaving Doncaster

Kieran Sadlier won a league title with Cork City during his time in the League of Ireland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

League One side Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the exit of Ireland hopeful Kieran Sadlier as he aims for a move to the Championship.

The 25-year-old scored 13 goals in 47 games for Rovers since his move from Cork City, his form earning the attention of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy as Sadlier was named in a provisional squad for two international double-headers last year (Switzerland/Bulgaria and New Zealand/Denmark), though he was unable to make the final panel under McCarthy.

Doncaster were eager to keep him on board but Sadlier has decided not to re-sign and leaves on a free transfer.

"The club were unable to reach an agreement with winger Kieran Sadlier and he will leave the club at the end of his contract," Doncaster said today.

Former West Ham player Sadlier has spoken of his desire to progress at senior international level but admitted he needed to be playing at a high level to impress Stephen Kenny.

Donegal lad Shane Blaney is also on his way out of the Doncaster. Blaney (21) made four cup appearances for Rovers following a 2018 move from Finn Harps.

