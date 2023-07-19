Ex-Brighton youth Archie Davies enjoying freedom in new abode

Archie Davies has tasted the extremes during his brief career as a footballer.

As a kid growing up near Brighton, he was good enough to come through a top-class academy and make a first team appearance in the EFL Cup.

But falling short at the grade and being released virtually during the depths of lockdown in 2020 sent him out into the football abyss, from a progressive environment to a controversial one under Crawley Town manager John Yems, who has since been banned from the game for charges of racism towards his own players.

“The oldest school,” is the 24-year-old’s succinct description of that experience. “They are picking a team to win and are not really bothered about development.”

Davies was lining out in the National League with Aldershot in January when Dundalk came in with a two-year contract offer that tempted him to try something completely different.

“I’ve come here with a bit more freedom,” he says, “I’ve taken that (chance) to be more expressive on the pitch, I feel more confident here.”

Read more Jon Daly urges St Patrick’s Athletic to avoid pointless possession

His ex-Brighton team-mates Warren O’Hora and Jayson Molumby gave a positive verdict on the move when it was floated – O’Hara is a close pal – and Davies is happy to have found a path as a professional footballer that suits him.

Most of his Brighton generation have moved onto pastures new and a fair number have slipped from the trade completely. Surviving the immediate period after the release was key.

“I have played with some ridiculously talented players at Brighton, internationals, and I’ve got people who completely dropped out and work as bricklayers or that sort of work,” he says. “I always had that ‘I know I’m going to be a professional’ and I’m still on that journey now and that journey takes you to different places, like it has here.”

He was in Gibraltar last week, gasping in the heat after his first lengthy run on a massive pitch in the draw with Bruno’s Magpies. That was a slog, but Davies expects something completely different in Irish weather. “We’ll approach it with a different mindset,” he says, “We have to guard against complacency but I’m confident we’ll be the better team.”