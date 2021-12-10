Ex-Bray boss Dave Mackey set to join up with Stephen O'Donnell at Dundalk

Former Dundalk player Dave Mackey is the leading candidate to join Stephen O'Donnell's management team as the Pro Licence holder on the first team staff.

Dundalk are expected to make an announcement over the weekend to announce the return of O'Donnell to the club and ex-Bray boss Mackey (61) is in the frame to be part of the ticket.

O'Donnell's post-FAI Cup final move from St Patrick's Athletic has proved contentious with the Galwegian handing in his resignation last Friday evening after telling owner Garrett Kelleher earlier in the week that he wished to leave.

The Saints believe they will be due compensation with the terms of the head coach's deal the source of a dispute.

Both sides are understood to be confident of their position with O'Donnell's camp believing there was no contractual obstacle to pursuing the opportunity at Oriel Park.

His situation is complicated by the fact that he does not possess the UEFA Pro Licence needed to manage at Premier Division level.

Alan Mathews was added to the first team staff at Inchicore to fulfil the criteria and Mackey has now been lined up to fill the same role at Oriel Park.

As a player, Mackey won a Premier Division title under Turlough O'Connor in the 1990/91 season but his career was effectively ended by a broken leg suffered in 1992.

In tandem with a working life in the banking industry, Mackey has sporadically held coaching roles at a variety of levels in both the underage and senior sphere

He was a surprise appointment as Bray manager at the beginning of the 2018 season, having previously served as an ssistant first team coach with the Seagulls, but left after suffering eight successive defeats.

Mackey has subsequently helped out Bohemians as an opposition analyst.

O'Donnell is also bringing his Saints assistant and former Arsenal and Falkirk team-mate Patrick Cregg with him to Louth.

Elsewhere, Drogheda United have fended off interest from Shelbourne to retain the services of Darragh Markey. New boss Kevin Doherty has also tied down the versatile Luke Heeney.