Ex-Athlone keeper cleared of match-fixing at CAS hearing

Former Athlone Town goalkeeper Igor Labuts has been found not guilty of match fixing after appealing his case to Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Latvian received a year long ban from the FAI in September 2017 after suspicious betting patterns surrounding a 3-1 loss to Longford Town in April of that year were reported to UEFA and prompted an FAI led investigation.

The goalkeeper and his Romanian teammate Dragos Sfrijan were found to be in breach of FAI rules under the heading of manipulating matches, betting/gambling and bringing the game into disrepute.

Athlone stood by the players, and Labuts continued to fight to prove his innocence and signalled an intention to go the CAS route in late 2018 when an FAI appointed Independent Disciplinary Committee rejected his initial appeal.

The CAS panel did back up the opinion that the result of the match was manipulated, but they do not support the FAI's contention that Labuts was involved.

Read More

Labuts was supported by the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFAI) in his attempts to clear his name after the ban expired, with the process involving arbitration before going to the Swiss based adjudicators who were in the news earlier this week when they cleared Manchester City of wrongdoing.

The CAS hearing pitted Labuts, the PFAI and their legal team against the FAI and their representatives.

A hearing was held in October 2019 with the Labuts side calling on Richie Sadlier, Pat Dolan and ex-League of Ireland goalkeeper Dan Connor as expert witnesses to discuss their input on goals conceded in the match.

The FAI side called on pundits Damien Richardson and ex-UCD stalwart Tony McDonnell to offer their view on footage.

A lengthy CAS verdict discusses the various impressions of culpability for goals conceded in a match where the 'highly suspicious' patterns stemmed from bets on the numbers of goals scored and for Athlone to lose by at least two clear goals.

The CAS panel backs up the UEFA Betting Fraud Detection System (BFDS) conclusion that the 'result of the match was manipulated', with the ruling mentioning the emergence of 'three betting patterns as indicated in very clear terms by the BFDS report.'

It is noted that the Labuts appeal never sought to challenge the broader FAI view of the game, but merely argued that he had no involvement in anything covered by the allegations.

The ultimate CAS conclusion is that Labuts made innocent mistakes in the course of the game.

He is now playing futsal back in his native land.

Online Editors