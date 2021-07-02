Ewan McLaughlin stars on dream Derry debut as Waterford seen off at Brandywell

A debut goal for teenager Evan McLaughlin helped Derry City on their way to their first home win of the season .

The youngster struck late in the first half, with Joe Thompson adding another early in the second half to give City a deserved win at home at the tenth time of asking.

City’s pressure eventually paid off three minutes before the break when Cameron McJannett spread play to the left wing where Lafferty took the ball in his stride and crossed into McLaughlin, whose shot took a deflection past a surprised Murphy as it crept into the net.

City continued to control the game after the break and they doubled their lead on 52 minutes when Ronan Boyce fed Thomson into the area, who opted not to shoot on his right foot, instead turning onto his left and curling a brilliant effort past Murphy and into the top corner.



There was a real moment of controversy on 85 minutes when Waterford substitute Cian Kavanagh found himself through on goal only to be clearly hauled back by Eoin Toal. The Waterford players surrounded referee Paul McLaughlin asking for a red card, but he opted for a yellow and City’s captain remained on the pitch.

With that, Waterford’s hopes of a comeback disappeared.

DERRY CITY – Gartside, Coll, Toal, McJannett, Boyce, Lafferty, Harkin, Thomson (Malone 84), McLaughlin (Cole 72), Ogedi-Uzokwe (McGonigle 63), Akintunde (Fitzgerald 72).

WATERFORD – Murphy, Stafford, Power (Collins 82), Evans, Ferguson, Griffin, Hutchison (Kavanagh 67), O’Keefe, Martin, Tshipamba (Sobowale 45), Mutswunguma.

REF – P McLaughlin.