‘Everyone would love to have Danny Grant … it comes down to finances’ – Declan Devine keen on ex-Bohemians man

Declan Devine says he’d love to bring former Bohemians man Danny Grant back to Dalymount Park if a deal can be done to sign the free agent.

Dubliner Grant made the transition from non-league football to the Premier Division when he broke through with Bohs in 2018, his form earning him a promotion to the Ireland U-21 squad, and at the end of the 2020 season, Huddersfield Town swooped for the winger.

But injury held back his progress with the Terriers, and when his contract ended last month, without Grant making a first-team appearance for the club, Huddersfield released him. Grant has since attended several Bohs games as a supporter, and while it’s believed that the 23-year-old is keen to stay in the UK, Devine would be keen to add him to the squad.

“Danny Grant is class, I haven’t met him yet. He has been part of the furniture here in the past,” says Devine ahead of Monday’s game away to Cork City.

“He’s a class player, I spoke to him at Christmas time. His mind was focused on trying to stay in England. Now that he’s available it’s a conversation we can have. Everyone would love to have Danny Grant, but it comes down to finances and where people are. I am sure he will have a list of clubs interested in taking him.

“Everybody is an option. Everyone has to come in within budget. I will sit down with the board in the next few days and see where the loan deals are, where we need to strengthen. We need to be careful as there’s a lot of positivity in the group.

"We are in the market to strengthen, but where and when will come down to when I get with the board in the coming days. Hopefully, I can squeeze a few Euros,” said Devine, adding that talks were ongoing with the parent clubs of loanees Grant Horton (Cheltenham) and Jay Benn (Lincoln).

Bohs now prepare for away trips to Cork City (Monday) and Derry City (Friday), morale boosted by Friday’s 2-0 home win over Sligo Rovers. However, despite their good recent record against Cork, Devine sounded a note of caution.

“It’s all about dusting down and making sure you don’t go overboard on celebrations because we have a huge game now in Turner’s Cross,” he said.

“Cork have certainly stepped up a little gear over the last couple of weeks. They gave us a tough game down there, and when we played them in Dalymount, up until the sending-off, there wasn’t much in the game.

"If you go to Cork with any other mindset than knowing it will be difficult to win in Turner’s Cross, then you are in for a long night.

“We know we have to be absolutely at our best. We have to be ruthless in our approach, and we have to give a real high level of performance to come away from Turner’s Cross with a result.’’