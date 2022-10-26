‘Every other league in the world does it. F***ing hell, it’s ridiculous’ – Damien Duff blasts LOI on attitude to Monday night football

Shelbourne boss Damien Duff has hit out at the League of Ireland’s “ridiculous” attitude towards Monday night football.

Duff rejected the idea his side were fatigued as UCD came from behind to earn a point on Monday, three days after Shels drew at Derry.

The Reds boss bemoaned how the league views busy fixture schedules, and says Ireland lags behind other countries when it comes to playing three games in a week at times.

“That’s what elite football is,” said Duff, following what he labelled a ‘flat’ display, as Shels drew for a fifth time in six league games.

“Everyone talks about Mondays in Ireland. People say 'we played Friday, we have to go again Monday. Everything is a slog’. Look at England, look at Christmas, look at the Champions League, you play three games a week all year.

"Every other league in the world does it. So, why can’t we? F***ing hell, it’s ridiculous. I hate that mentality, I hate it from the league. I don’t accept it as an excuse that Monday was a hangover from Derry.”

“That’s enthusiasm to play football,” Duff added, when asked if the lower crowds on Monday night’s can affect performance levels.

“That’s when you motivate yourself. I hate the Monday thing, it’s ridiculous. You’re playing again Monday? You’re fit guys, get on with it.”

Although Shels have an FAI Cup final date with Derry City next month, they are winless in 11 league games following Monday's frustrating draw. It’s an old cliche, ‘form goes out the window in the cup’, and Duff says he isn’t concerned by the Reds’ recent run of results.

“If you’ve watched our games, we’ve played really, really well,” said the Shels boss.

“If you are just looking at the results, fine, but it’s not an issue. They have been outstanding for 10 weeks. Everyone keeps talking about the cup final. I’m not even thinking about spots up for grabs, the league is the most important thing. Just go and win the game in front of you, it’s as simple as that.”

While Shels top-flight status is secured for next season, UCD are on the cusp of securing ninth, and a relegation play-off next month. The Student’s face a trip to bottom side Finn Harps on Friday, and will condemn the Donegal outfit to their first relegation since 2017 should they win.

UCD boss Andy Myler was forced to watch from the Tolka Park stands on Monday as he serves a four match ban, but admits he doesn't mind not being on the sideline if his young side keep producing crucial results.

"If we keep on getting results, I’ll happily stay in the stand for the rest of the year,” said Myler.

“It’s a small bit frustrating, but to be honest, I think most of the work is done the night before a match. The effect you have on it at that stage is minimal. You see in other sports like rugby, they sit up in the gods and have a look at it. I think they might be onto something we’re not onto yet with us ranting and raving on the sideline.”

UCD come into the huge relegation clash with four points from their last two games, with Myler pleased with his side's recent displays.

“It’s been a good spell for us,” added Myler. “We’re trying to get results and performances at the right time of the year. We have momentum coming towards the end and just need to keep it going.”