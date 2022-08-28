Everton set to make bid for Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington

Everton are set to step up their interest in Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington by lodging a formal bid in the next 24 hours - but the plan remains that he will stay with the League of Ireland First Division leaders for the rest of this season.

The Premier League side are looking to head off interest from elsewhere in England and Scotland by formalising a deal that would be signed and sealed now with 22-year-old Harrington officially moving on January 1.

Harrington's contract with Cork is up at the end of the season but the Leesiders would be due compensation under FIFA rules as he is under the age of 23.

Therefore, Everton are instigating contact with Cork with a view to thrashing out a deal now.

Harrington and his representatives are keen for the player to remain playing first team football, especially as he is pushing for a place in the Ireland U-21 side, and he is also anxious to finish the job with a Cork team that is seven points clear at the top of the First Division table with six games remaining.

Indeed, if Cork achieve their goal of securing promotion, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that Turner's Cross would be considered as a possible loan destination for Harrington in the first half of 2023.

However, Everton are keen to take control of the services of a player they view as a late developer with high potential. Former Ireland international and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly heads up the net-minding department with the Toffees.