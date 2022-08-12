Evan Caffrey to the rescue for battling UCD after Harps seen off in relegation six-pointer

Thomas Lonergan, left, of UCD celebrates with team-mates, John Ryan, centre, and Dylan Duffy after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Drogheda United and UCD at Head in the Game Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Teenager Evan Caffrey scored a goal-of-the-season contender as 10-man UCD came from behind to give themselves a massive lift with victory in this rousing relegation six-pointer at the UCD Bowl.

Their third win of the campaign sees the Students leapfrog a point above Harps in their intriguing battle at the bottom. They will meet for the last time at Finn Park in October.

Harps saw plenty of the ball early on and were ahead on 16 minutes. UCD midfielder Dara Keane was adjudged to have pulled down Ethan Boyle and Filip Mihaljevic sent Lorcan Healy the wrong way to fire Harps ahead.

Keane was then instrumental in UCD’s equaliser within two minutes. The midfielder’s drilled shot cannoned back off a post with Donal Higgins alert to the loose ball to tap it into the net.

The Students then lost influential skipper Jack Keaney to injury six minutes after the restart. But it galvanised them as they took the lead with an absolutely sublime goal on 58 minutes, with 19-year-old Caffrey hitting a stunning drive from 30 yards.

UCD – Healy; Gallagher, Keaney (Dunne 50), Todd, Osam; Higgins (Brennan 71), Caffrey; Duffy, Keane, Dignam (Ryan 88); Lonergan.

Finn Harps – McKeown; Boylan, Tourish (Carillo 57); Duncan, 83), Slevin; Boyle, N’Zeyi, Connolly, Donelan (Rainey 83); McNamee (Jones 63); McWoods, Mihaljevic.

Ref – Derek Tomney (Dublin).