European stalemate in Faroe Islands as Derry City fail to fire

HB Torshavn 0 Derry City 0

Derry City will be confident of getting the job done at the Brandywell in the second leg after picking up a comfortable scoreless draw in the Faroe Islands.

The Candystripes, hoping to get through a round in Europe for the first time since 2014, had the better of limited opportunities in a largely forgettable Europa Conference League first leg encounter.

Derry tried to put their stamp on the game early on with plenty of possession, but it was the home side who threatened first when winger Adrian Justinssen picked out Bartal Wardum, whose effort from 20 yards was pushed onto the post by Brian Maher.

Derry finally managed to muster their first effort on goal after half an hour, when Michael Duffy cut in from the left-hand side before laying the ball into the path of Mullan, whose effort was saved comfortably by Barti Mørk in the Torshavn goal.

Chances were few and far between for either team, but the home side finally threatened with 20 minutes remaining when a cross from the right was met by a poor punch by Maher, who put the ball straight at the feet of substitute Praest, but he hit the ball straight back into the goalkeeper’s arms.

Derry’s best chance to break the deadlock came with just 10 minutes remaining when Will Patching’s free kick found the head of substitute Ciaran Coll, who almost scored with his first touch but Mørk pushed his diving header away.

The HB goalkeeper was called upon again just a minute later to push away a curling effort from Michael Duffy, with Derry City looking much the stronger in the closing stages.

HB TORSHAVN: Mørk, Davidsen, Askham, Sorensen, Justinussen, Soylu, Samuelsen (Praest 65’), Borchers, Wardum, Berger, Jónsson (Thomsen 65’).

DERRY CITY: Maher, S McEleney, Connolly, McJannet (Coll 80’); Boyce, Diallo (P McEleney 62’), Dummigan, Doherty (Patching 45’); McMullan (B Kavanagh 62’), Mullen (McGonigle 45’, Duffy.

REFEREE: Kristoffer Hagenes (Norway).