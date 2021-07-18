European hangover for Bohs as bottom of table Longford earn point at Dalymount

Jamie Mullins of Bohemians, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's equaliser during the draw with Longford Town at Dalymount Park. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

BOHEMIANS had teenager Jamie Mullins to thank for securing a point against bottom side Longford Town as the 16-year-old wrote himself into the club's history books.

Mullins, who scored a stunning goal 10 minutes into the second half, is believed to be the youngest-ever goalscorer in the club's history, as his strike turned a potential defeat into a draw.

Bohs boss Keith Long made eight changes to the side which beat Stjarnan in the Europa Conference League in midweek, only one of those changes enforced, and it almost proved costly.

Bohs were 1-0 down at half time thanks to Rob Manley's headed goal on 38 minutes. Manley got the better of his marker James Finnerty to finish from a cross by Shane Elworthy and Longford, without a win since the opening day of the season, sensed this could be their day to end that winless run.

Bastien Hery, Robbie Mahon and Finnerty were all replaced by Long at half time with the more experienced trio of Georgie Kelly, Keith Buckley and Andy Lyons brought on. Those changes added bite to the home side's attack, as Mullins worked his magic on 55 minutes to drill the ball past Lee Steacy in the Longford goal.

Bohs had sustained periods of pressure after that, Andy Lyons close with one effort while Dawson Devoy could not find the target and an injury-time header by Georgie Kelly was over the bar. But they could not conjure up a winner while Longford failed to make the most of a break by Dylan Grimes on 76 minutes and, for the second time this season, Town had to settle for a point away to Bohs.