| 15.8°C Dublin

Europa Conference League play-off tracker: Can Rovers turn two-goal deficit around?

Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus after conceding a goal, scored by Rauno Sappinen of FC Flora. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand
26 August 2021; Liam Scales of Shamrock Rovers in action against Michael Lilander of Flora Tallinn during the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off second leg match between Shamrock Rovers and Flora Tallinn at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand
Shamrock Rovers players warm up before the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off second leg match between Shamrock Rovers and Flora Tallinn at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus after conceding a goal, scored by Rauno Sappinen of FC Flora. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus after conceding a goal, scored by Rauno Sappinen of FC Flora. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

26 August 2021; Liam Scales of Shamrock Rovers in action against Michael Lilander of Flora Tallinn during the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off second leg match between Shamrock Rovers and Flora Tallinn at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

26 August 2021; Liam Scales of Shamrock Rovers in action against Michael Lilander of Flora Tallinn during the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off second leg match between Shamrock Rovers and Flora Tallinn at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers players warm up before the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off second leg match between Shamrock Rovers and Flora Tallinn at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers players warm up before the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off second leg match between Shamrock Rovers and Flora Tallinn at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

/

Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus after conceding a goal, scored by Rauno Sappinen of FC Flora. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

Kick-off in Tallaght is 7.45pm

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy