Europa Conference League play-off tracker: Can Rovers turn two-goal deficit around?

Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus after conceding a goal, scored by Rauno Sappinen of FC Flora. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
26 August 2021; Liam Scales of Shamrock Rovers in action against Michael Lilander of Flora Tallinn during the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off second leg match between Shamrock Rovers and Flora Tallinn at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Shamrock Rovers players warm up before the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off second leg match between Shamrock Rovers and Flora Tallinn at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile