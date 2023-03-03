Ethon Varian stars on Cork City home debut in heavy win over UCD

CORK CITY put their first Premier Division points on the board with a polished performance that lifts them off the foot of the table and gives them vital momentum for Monday’s trip to Shamrock Rovers.

Matt Healy and Darragh Crowley were involved in scoring and setting up the first two goals before Ethon Varian made it a home debut to remember, following up an assist for Ruairí Keating with his first City goal.

Crowley and Bolger combined from a short corner for the right-back to tee up Matt Healy and from 30 yards, the Ipswich Town loanee blasted to the bottom corner.

The one-way traffic continued

from a corner-kick as Healy delivered the ball and Crowley was on hand to end the game of pinball with a strike to the bottom corner – 2-0 on the stroke of half-time.

Their third came as Varian won a ball out wide and his chipped cross set up Keating to nod home.

Five minutes later, Healy stood up a cross for Varian to attack and the Bohs loanee was rewarded, via the post, with a first goal for his hometown club.

Cork City: J Corcoran; D Crowley (J O’Brien-Whitmarsh 76), C Coleman, A Gilchrist, J Honohan; M Healy, A Bolger; C Bargary, B Coffey (A Winbo 59), D Krezic (E Varian 59); R Keating (T Owolabi 72).

UCD: L Healy; M Gallagher, H O’Brien (D Norris 59), J Keaney, M Dignam (D Izekor 69); B Barr (H O’Connor 69), D Higgins; C Behan, D Keane, A Nolan (S Clarke 86); D Kinsella-Bishop (J Dempsey 59).

Referee: S Grant