Ethan Boyle caps Finn Harps fightback with late equaliser to stun Saints

Ethan Boyle headed in a dramatic 96th-minute equaliser as Finn Harps came from two down to rescue a point against St Patrick’s Athletic.

Billy King’s double looked to have St Pat’s home and hosed, but struggling Harps hit back. Sub José Carillo gave Ollie Horgan’s side hope two minutes from the end and Finn Park shook when, with the last act of the night, the hosts drew level.

Regan Donelon swung in a corner and the ball was headed into a crowded area where Boyle rose highest to head home.

Pat’s led after only six minutes. Mark Doyle’s superb work down the left created the chance and King tucked past Gavin Mulreany. Chris Forrester invited Doyle to have a go with a wonderful pass in the 35th minute, but Mulreany – preferred here to Mark Anthony McGinley – saved superbly.

On 64 minutes, King meandered across the home rearguard and rifled to the bottom corner, doubling the Pat’s lead. That looked to be that but, after Doyle fired off-target, Harps pulled one back. Pat’s defender Sam Curtis was stretchered off late on and Spaniard Carillo made Pat’s sweat when he turned in from close range.

There was still time for Boyle’s late intervention to seal an unlikely draw.

Finn Harps – Mulreany; Boyle, Tourish, Slevin, Donelon; Duncan (Timlin 63), N’Zeyi (Carrillo 72); Rainey, McNamee (Mahdy 92), Mihaljević (Rudden 72); McWoods.

St Patrick’s Athletic – Annang; Curtis (Abankwah 83), Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; Forrester (McClelland 83), O’Reilly, King (McCormack, 59); Burns, Doyle (Robinson 83), Mark Doyle.

Ref – J McLaughlin