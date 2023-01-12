Estonian international Vladislav Kreida joins St Patrick's Athletic

Wales' Gareth Bale is tackled by Estonia's Vladislav Kreida during their World Cup qualifier at Cardiff City Stadium in 2021. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

St Patrick’s Athletic have given some good news to fans concerned about the lack of movement in the transfer market with the capture of Estonian international Vladislav Kreida.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped 19 times at senior level, had spells with clubs in Sweden and Ukraine as well as his native Estonia and he will give options to boss Tim Clancy.

Midfielder Kreida is only the second new arrival at Richmond Park for the 2023 season, following the earlier signing of Tommy Lonergan from UCD.

“We are very happy to welcome Vlad to St Pat's and it's good to get another new face into the club,” Clancy said.

“He will give us good options in the middle of the pitch. We need plenty of options in every position and Vlad will give us that. He has got excellent experience in the game so far for someone aged 23 at both club and international level and we are really looking forward to working with him."

Kreida’s move to Dublin means there are now three members of the Estonian senior squad in the league as compatriots Frank Liivak and Bogdan Vastsuk are with Sligo Rovers.

Pat’s are still keen to add to their squad as Kyle Robinson, Ian Bermingham, Tunde Owoloabi, Ben Curtis and Paddy Barrett have all left in the off-season.