Estonian Euro 2024 qualifier call for Shamrock Rovers midfielder Markus Poom

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Markus Poom has become the latest League of Ireland player to get a call-up for international duty this month.

He has been named in the Estonia squad for their games against Hungary and Austria. Capped 15 times at senior level, Poom was born in England when his father, former international keeper Mart, was playing for Derby County but is a key member of the Estonian squad.

The 24-year-old has settled in well in Ireland, starting four of the first five league games of the season for Rovers.

Sligo Rovers player Bogdan Vaštšuk is on stand-by for Estonia, but the other Irish-based Estonian internationals Frank Liivak (Sligo) and Vladislav Kreida (St Patrick’s Athletic) did not make the cut.

Sligo will have four players on senior international duty. Forward Stefan Radosavljevic was called up by the Faroe Islands squad for upcoming games against Moldova and North Macedonia.

Fellow Rovers men Nando Pijnaker and Max Mata were named in the New Zealand squad for two friendly games against China, a recall for the in-form Mata who won his last cap in 2019. Mata has scored four goals in five games for Sligo this season.

No postponements will be needed on the back of call-ups as there’s a break in the League of Ireland season for the weekend of March 25/26, with a number of home-based players due to be included in the Ireland U-19 and U-21 squads to be named this week.

Jim Crawford’s U21 side play Iceland in a friendly in Cork on Sunday March 26th while Tom Mohan’s U19s take on Slovakia, Estonia and Greece in the Elite round of qualification for the Euro finals as players like Ollie O’Neill (Derry City), James McManus (Bohemians), Sam Curtis (St Patrick’s Athletic) and Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers) are in contention.