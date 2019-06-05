Established League of Ireland Footballer in drug-test probe

A League of Ireland footballer is waiting to find out if he faces a ban for failing to complete a drug test.

A League of Ireland footballer is waiting to find out if he faces a ban for failing to complete a drug test.

The Irish Independent has learned that Sport Ireland is considering a case involving an established Premier Division player.

It's understood he was called for a random test after a game in April along with one team-mate and two opposition players.

The individual in question was not able to provide a full urine sample in the presence of the drug tester.

Standard procedure dictates that a test should be divided into a Sample A and a Sample B.

In this instance, it's believed that the sample was not large enough for a split - which prevented an effective test being carried out.

The player left the ground without providing the sufficient amount and both his representatives and the testers have made submissions on the circumstances around the details of that.

Sport Ireland are due to make a decision this month with a two-year ban the worst-case scenario.

Irish Independent