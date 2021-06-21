Eric Molloy gives Waterford boost in basement battle with Longford

Eric Molloy was on target for Waterford FC against Longford

Eric Molloy scored for the second match running as Waterford won this basement battle at Bishopsgate to move four points clear of bottom side Longford.

It’s a second win in six games in charge for new Blues’ boss Marc Bircham.

Longford’s woes continue as, despite producing plenty of spirit and endeavour, Daire Doyle’s midlanders are now without a win in 16 games.

Waterford’s bright opening brought its reward with a 14th-minute lead. Molloy fed Adam O’Reilly whose cross was met by John Martin with a diving header Lee Steacy will be annoyed he didn’t save.

Longford responded well, clinically punishing a Waterford mistake to level within two minutes. Waterford right-back Darragh Power’s loose diagonal ball went straight to Aaron McNally who drilled to the bottom corner.

Having shaded the first half, Waterford regained the lead three minutes into the second. McNally was rather harshly adjudged to have handled a bouncing ball. Longford failed to clear Jamie Mascoll’s free-kick which bounced through for Molloy who scored with a half-volley. Longford’s Mick McDonnell was shown a straight red card late on.

Longford Town: Steacy; Chambers, McDonnell, O’Driscoll, Kirk; Dervin, Zambra (Dobbs, 73); McNally, Grimes, Byrne (Davis, 54); R Manley (McCabe, 80).

Waterford: Murphy; Power, Ferguson, Stafford, Mascoll; Molloy, Griffin, O’Keeffe, O’Reilly (Stringer, 90+2); Martin; Mutswunguma (Kavanagh, 89).

Referee: Ray Matthew.