Eric McWoods’ brace lifts Harps off foot of the table

A brace from American striker Eric McWoods helped to lift Finn Harps off the bottom of the Premier Division.

McWoods struck either side of half-time after Filip Mihaljević’s opener.

A minute before the interval, McWoods scored Harps’ second after being fed by Mihaljević. Harps had the win wrapped up when McWoods headed home a Regan Donelon cross.

The Donegal side had taken the lead in the 23rd minute when Mihaljević drilled in a penalty after McWoods was taken down in the area.

McWoods almost doubled the lead instantly, but his header, which looped over ‘keeper Colin McCabe, trickled wide of the far post.

Mihaljević and McWoods combined in a move that might’ve broken the deadlock four minutes before the opener arrived. McWoods’ header presented Mihaljević with the chance, but McCabe saved, turning the Croatian’s shot out for a corner.

From the set-piece, Drogheda broke with Dayle Rooney squaring for Darragh Markey, who was denied by Barry McNamee’s block with a follow-up deflecting wide off team-mate Chris Lyons.

Darragh Nugent clipped off a post with an enterprising attempt from the edge of the box after 13 minutes while former Harps attacker Adam Foley was denied by McCabe.

Harps added a second in the 44th minute as McWoods finished well after being put clear by Mihaljević.

Harps’ former Grimsby Town goalkeeper James McKeown denied ex-Harps attacker Adam Foley early on and a superb full-length save thwarted Drogs’ sub Ryan Brennan.

Finn Harps – McKeown; Boylan, Tourish, Slevin; Boyle (Carrillo 89), N’Zeyi, Connolly, Donelon; McNamee (Timlin 90); Mihaljević (Rainey 70), McWoods.

Drogheda United – McCabe; Poynton, Quinn, Massey, Weir; Foley, Deegan, Nugent (Brennan h-t), Rooney; Markey (Grimes 65); Lyons (Victor Arong 75).

Ref – Damien McGraith