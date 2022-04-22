Eoin Doyle on the double to boost St Pat’s with victory over Finn Harps

Eoin Doyle of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from a penalty. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Eoin Doyle scored twice as St Patrick’s Athletic made it a double over Finn Harps this season.

Back-to-back wins keeps Tim Clancy’s Saints third while Harps, without a win now in six, languish second bottom.

Poor finishing and good goalkeeping from Mark McGinley looked like leaving St Pat’s with nothing to show at the interval for utterly dominating the ball. That changed on 38 minutes when Billy King’s cross picked out Doyle whose header found the bottom corner.

The Harps keeper had earlier made fine saves from Ben McCormack and Doyle while in receipt of a piece of good fortune when Darragh Burns’ cross struck him to rebound back to him off a post.

Harps worked the first chance of the second half as Filip Mihaljeciv found substitute Mark Timlin whose shot was parried by Joseph Anang.

St Pat’s soon rediscovered their first half groove with McCormack bringing a fine save from McGinley before they doubled their lead on 58 minutes as Ethan Boyle pulled Joe Redmond to the ground with referee Adriano Reale pointing to the spot.

Doyle, who had a penalty saved at UCD on Monday, made no mistake, sending McGinley the wrong way to make it four goals for the season.

St Pat’s – Anang; Abankwah (Scott, h-t), Redmond, Grivosti (Bermingham, 81), Breslin; O’Reilly, Forrester; Burns (McClelland, 76), McCormack (Coughlan, 68), King (M Doyle, 76); E Doyle.

Finn Harps – McGinley; Carrillo (Devers, 66), Boyle, Slevin, Donelon; Hery (Timlin, 49), N’Zeyi; McWoods (Mahdy, 66), McNamee (Rudden, 82), Rainey; Mihaljevic.

Ref – Adriano Reale (Kildare).