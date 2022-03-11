Eoin Doyle breaks his Premier Division scoring duck as St Pat’s claim win at Finn Harps

Eoin Doyle of St Patrick's Athletic is tackled by Ethan Boyle of Finn Harps during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Jack Scott’s first St Patrick’s Athletic goal set the Saints up for a win over Finn Harps at chilly Ballybofey.

Scott, on loan from Wolves, lashed home from close range in the 65th minute and Eoin Doyle sealed the win 12 minutes from time.

For the opener, Mark Doyle and Anto Breslin were involved the move before Ian Bermingham’s shot was touched onto the post by Mark Anthony McGinley. Scott surged in to thump home.

Harps had their moments as they went in search of a leveller, but Doyle rose to head home his first Premier Division goal from a Chris Forrester free.

Harps captain Dave Webster almost opened the scoring in the 31st minute. A Ryan Connolly corner was only partially cleared and Webster, lurking just outside the area, saw his first-time effort clip the outside of the post.

Filip Mihaljević, Harps’ Croatian striker, failed to trouble Joseph Anang with a downward header Anang saved from Yoyo Mahdy, who was picked out by Barry McNamee early in the second half.

Mihaljević was presented with a better chance again on the hour, but Anang saved with his legs in a one-on-one.

After Scott opened the scoring, Forrester side-footed wide with a big chance to double the lead 20 minutes from the end. Forrester was fed by a clever pass from Eoin Doyle, but the midfielder’s effort was just the wrong side of the target.

Mihaljević and Mahdy had chances for Harps, but Doyle pounced to leave Ollie Horgan’s men still in search of a first win of 2022.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Rainey, Boyle, Webster, Carrillo; Connolly, N’zey (Timlin 74), McNamee; Mahdy (Devers 83), Héry (McWoods 67); Mihaljević.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Redmond, Grivosti, Bermingham; Scott (Abankwah 81), Forrester, O’Reilly, Breslin; Burns (Owolabi 67), M Doyle (Coughlan 86); E Doyle (McClelland 86).

Referee: A Reale.