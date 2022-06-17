Eoin Doyle brace gives Pat’s victory over Students

Eoin Doyle of St Patrick's Athletic, left, is congratulated by team-mates after scoring his side's first goal against UCD. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Eoin Doyle scored twice to give St Pat’s a hat-trick of wins for the season over bottom side UCD, who had both manager Andy Myler and his assistant Willie O’Connor sent to the stand.

St Pat’s finally found a clinical edge from the resumption and were ahead five minutes in. A surging run from Mark Doyle opened UCD up. Chris Forrester delivered the cross for Eoin Doyle whose header found the net despite Kian Moore getting a hand to the looping effort.

UCD were fuming three minutes later when they felt Saints’ 16-year-old defender Sam Curtis should have received more than a yellow card for a last-man challenge on Dara Keane who had raced through on goal.

Assistant O’Connor and then manager Myler were first yellow-carded and then sent off for dissent in the following minutes. A penalty then doubled St Pat’s lead on 73 minutes when Evan Caffrey clumsily pulled down substitute Ben McCormack. Eoin Doyle sent Moore the wrong way from the spot for his seventh league goal of the season. Sub Alex Nolan got a goal back for UCD on 87 minutes, but it proved a mere consolation.

St Patrick’s Athletic – Anang; Curtis (Abankwah 77), Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin (Bermingham 77); O’Reilly, McClelland (McCormack 59); Burns (Scott 85), Forrester, M Doyle (Owolabi 77); E Doyle.

UCD – Moore; Gallagher, Yoro (Bowden 70), Todd, Osam; Brennan (Nolan 75), Keane; Dignam (Lonergan 63), Caffrey, Higgins (Kerrigan 63); Duffy.

Ref – P McLaughlin (Donegal)