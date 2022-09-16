Enda Curran hat-trick fires Treaty United past UCD and into FAI Cup semi-finals

16 September 2022; Enda Curran of Treaty United celebrates with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during his side's victory in the Extra.ie FAI Cup Quarter-Final match between Treaty United and UCD at Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Treaty United are into the last four of the FAI Cup following a 4-1 victory over UCD at the Markets Field.

An Enda Curran hat-trick sealed the semi-final spot for Tommy Barrett’s First Division outfit against a bewildered UCD.

The Treaty striker hit the target twice in the opening 45 minutes and bagged his third early in the second half.

Willie Armshaw then added a fourth before Harry O’Connor nabbed a consolation goal for the Students.

The home side were full value for the victory and dominated the contest before Curran put them ahead in the 26th minute of the first half.

Armshaw had given Evan Osam a torrid time down the right-hand side, and eventually, the pressure told as the UCD defender tripped the lively winger inside the penalty area.

Curran stepped up and made no mistake from 12 yards, beating Kian Moore with a low shot to the right corner.

UCD were reduced to speculative shots from long range in the first half and one of which nearly bore fruit when Conor Winn spilt Dylan Duffy’s effort.

Seán Brennan was first to react, but the keeper’s blushes were spared by the offside flag.

Treaty doubled their advantage four minutes before the break when Curran capitalised on a Sam Todd miskick.

He dinked the ball over the onrushing Moore to give the home side a 2-0 half-time lead to leave the Premier Division side shell-shocked.

Curran completed his hat-trick five minutes into the second half when UCD failed to clear a Marc Ludden long throw and the Treaty striker fired a stunning half volley into the roof of the net.

Winn was forced into a smart low save from Brennan before Todd had a glorious chance from an Evan Caffrey corner, but he was denied by the crossbar.

Treaty put the icing on the cake 15 minutes from time when a quick counter-attack saw Stephen Cristopher through on goal.

He unselfishly played the ball across for Armshaw to score into an empty net. O’Connor scored a late consolation for UCD after being set up by Donal Higgins, but it mattered little as Treaty marched on to the semi-finals.

Treaty United: Winn; O’Riordan, Guerins, McNamara, Ludden; Walsh, Devitt; Armshaw (Collins, 79), Christopher, George (Melody, 79); Curran (Edogun, 60)

UCD: Moore; Dunne (Higgins, 54), Keaney, Todd, Osam; Dignam (Nolan, 54), Caffrey, Keane, Duffy; Brennan (O’Connor, 21); Lonergan

Referee: D Tomney.