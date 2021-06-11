Emotions run high as Rovers fans return for a taste of normality

The game was 90 minutes away, but the first batch of Shamrock Rovers fans began to trickle into Tallaght Stadium from 6.30pm.

They’d spent long enough at home.

“Friday night for me...it’s like a religion,” says Mick McCarthy, or ‘The Senator’ as his friends call him, a Hoops fan since 1957. “And it’s been taken away from me. It’s been like a death in the family.”

The conversation is interrupted as he stops to greet passers-by. Familiar faces.

“I’m retired,” he continues, “And coming to Rovers on Friday is my week. We’ve all missed it so much.”

For the 1,000 members of the Rovers hardcore selected to attend this test event, it was all about drinking in the normality, a taste of the life they once knew and are desperate to enjoy again.

Not that there was anything for them to drink at the stadium. Food vans and refreshment stalls were off the agenda. Mask-wearing was mandatory. Bubbles of three were the maximum permitted with the attendance spread across the three stands in the 8,000 capacity.

Programmes were for sale, though. “It’s like Christmas morning,” says one volunteer offering them out. “Just seeing people who haven’t been here for 16 months coming back into the place.”

With the sun beating down on them, the 1,000 present were in boisterous form from the outset, affording the team a welcome that was somewhat out of sync with the standard greeting for a mid-season home game against Finn Harps.

The emotion was pent up. Rovers’ last ‘proper’ home game was an epic showdown with Dundalk on the final day of February 2020, a five-goal thriller settled by a Jack Byrne masterclass even if that was somewhat overshadowed by Jordan Flores’ Puskas-nominated effort that went around the world. It was an important step towards a league win that was eventually completed later in the year behind closed doors, with Rovers fans confined to their own homes.

That wasn’t all they missed out on. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his AC Milan pals rocked into Dublin 24 to be greeted by a smattering of fans straining to have a look from outside the environs of the stadium. Another moment lost.

“We’ve won the league, we’ve been in the cup final, we’ve played AC Milan in Tallaght and there’s people here who never miss a game that haven’t seen any of it,” continued McCarthy.

In the twelfth minute of the game, with a nod to the twelfth man, the fans stood to applaud those Hoops fans who have passed since their last get-together. For some, it was a particularly poignant moment.

Earlier in the week, a group of supporters had convened at the stadium to mark the one-year anniversary passing of ‘Big Dec’, Declan Keogh, an instantly recognisable presence to regular Rovers matchgoers.

While other clubs in the league will be able to admit 100 or 200 spectators over the next month, they will look enviously at the clips and pictures of this occasion.

The hope from officialdom is that the test events prove successful enough to bring forward the timelines elsewhere, both in football and in other codes.

Running up against the Euros for the next month is complicated when it comes to pushing a revamped League of Ireland streaming service – the reality is that only the committed will be tuning in – but there’s an expectation that demand will be no issue when opportunities to get out to a game are presented. The floating spectators will flock back.

So there’s a lot invested in the chosen fixtures going to plan.

From the first minute, this game had a different feel to anything that went before this term.

For the Tallaght side, it’s a considerable home advantage, although there was actually a few nervy moments in the early minutes, the atmosphere temporarily punctured as visiting attacker Tunde Owalabi slipped through to fluff an early chance.

But the mood shifted with a breakthrough goal for the Hoops. Over the past year, media observers granted access to these encounters are able to hear every shout and interaction between members on the park.

Not so here, yet it looked as though Harps’ Kosovar Sadiki could have done with a warning as he was taken completely by surprise when Rory Gaffney robbed the ball just before the defender sent it towards goalkeeper Mark McGinley.

All Gaffney needed to do then was square for the unmarked Aaron Greene who slotted the ball into the empty net.

The soft nature of the goal even took some of the fervour out of the anticipated celebrations.

It was enough for a half-time advantage, although a Rovers side that went into the mid-season break in shaky form, with their squad stretched by injuries, weren’t exactly dominant with Harps threatening on the break.

Ten minutes after the restart, they were level with playmaker Barry McNamee creating the opportunity for Adam Foley to level from a tight angle.

This was not in the script. And when the dangerous Owalabi went on a solo run that almost yielded a lead goal, recriminations were audible.

Suddenly, the tone was less celebratory. Ex-Rovers full-back Ethan Boyle was jeered. Rovers mistakes were bemoaned. The referee was serenaded with a ‘You don’t know what you are doing’ after a contentious decision. Normal older was restored.

Football isn’t always about the positive emotions. As the match entered its final 15 minutes, there was angst in the air. Harps players were accused of time wasting, while the crowd raged as penalty shouts were waved away.

The pressure was growing. Without fans in the stadium, Bradley’s charges have become the masters of the late goal this term, scoring six times after the 88th minute to salvage situations.

And as the clock ticked past that point, Harps were engaged in a frenzied rearguard action, throwing bodies on the line to rescue a point.

The pantomime villains dug in to achieve their aim and subdue the crowd that headed for the exits, angered by the outcome but delighted that their theatre is back in business.

Shamrock Rovers – Mannus, Grace, Hoare, Scales; Gannon, O’Neill (Williams 85) , McCann, Murphy (Burke 60); Mandroiu; Gaffney, Greene.

Finn Harps – McGinley, Boyle, McEleney, Sadiki, Webster; Coyle, Seymore; O’Sullivan, McNamee (Connolly 80), Foley (Russell 79); Owalabi (Boyd 79).

Ref – B Connolly.