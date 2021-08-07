| 14.3°C Dublin

Emakhu shows scope for home-grown talent to stay

Aidomo Emakhu of Shamrock Rovers celebrates after his side's victory over Teuta during the week. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Aidomo Emakhu of Shamrock Rovers celebrates after his side's victory over Teuta during the week. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice

He almost walked away from the game and was one of football’s ‘lost boys’ for two years. But 17-year-old striker Aidomo Emakhu announced himself on the big stage, in a big way, with a match-winning goal for Shamrock Rovers in their midweek European tie with Albanian side Teuta.

And for Hoops manager Stephen Bradley, the redemption song sung by Emakhu at Tallaght Stadium is proof that, in a post-Brexit era where the UK market is closed off for young Irish talent, there is scope for home-grown talent to stay at home, with the value of players like Emakhu hard to quantify given the importance of his goal which turned what appeared to be a deeply frustrating scoreless home draw into a 1-0 win. That win teed up the Hoops for the second leg in Durres next week.

With another teenager, Dawson Devoy, earning high praise for his European displays in the Bohemians shirt, their access to first team football, in European competition against opposition who have senior international available, is a nod to a better future for the game here, if players like Emakhu (who has had trials in England) and Devoy (who had an unhappy spell with Watford) can be persuaded to remain in Ireland.

