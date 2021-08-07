Emakhu shows scope for home-grown talent to stay

He almost walked away from the game and was one of football’s ‘lost boys’ for two years. But 17-year-old striker Aidomo Emakhu announced himself on the big stage, in a big way, with a match-winning goal for Shamrock Rovers in their midweek European tie with Albanian side Teuta.

And for Hoops manager Stephen Bradley, the redemption song sung by Emakhu at Tallaght Stadium is proof that, in a post-Brexit era where the UK market is closed off for young Irish talent, there is scope for home-grown talent to stay at home, with the value of players like Emakhu hard to quantify given the importance of his goal which turned what appeared to be a deeply frustrating scoreless home draw into a 1-0 win. That win teed up the Hoops for the second leg in Durres next week.

With another teenager, Dawson Devoy, earning high praise for his European displays in the Bohemians shirt, their access to first team football, in European competition against opposition who have senior international available, is a nod to a better future for the game here, if players like Emakhu (who has had trials in England) and Devoy (who had an unhappy spell with Watford) can be persuaded to remain in Ireland.

“My attitude is that you don’t stop kids,” says Bradley, a former Arsenal trainee who went on to work for the Gunners in a scouting role. “If kids and their parents still want to go to England at 15 and 16 and 17, that’s fine, don’t try and stop them. We know what we can offer them.

"We know the platform we can give them. We believe in what we do, that’s not for everyone that’s fine. And not just us, every League of Ireland club, that’s not for some people, they still see England at 15 or whatever it is as a better option.

“Me personally, if you had the time back, you wouldn’t do it. You never stop certain kids and parents going and that’s their decision. But we’re comfortable in what we can offer them, this platform, men’s football, European games.

"At 17 in England, he [Emakhu] is playing an U-18s or U-19s match during the week, with us he’s just scored a European goal, it’s incredible.”

Emakhu made his first team debut against Derry in May and was playing in only his third senior game when he fired home that winner against Teuta. But it was a long-term project to get the 17-year-old here.

“The boy is a talent,” Bradley explains. “If you know Aidomo’s background, he was with Lourdes Celtic U10s, U11s, he was at every club in England. I’ve known him since he was really young and watched him for Arsenal.

“He was ‘the boy’, but then he lost his way for two years as everyone outgrew him, and he’s taken a stretch. At 11, 12, he was the hottest prospect in Dublin and everyone wanted him. He lost his way for two years: physically, he was smaller than everyone and that knocked his confidence.

“But at 15/16 he has taken that growth and his ability has always been there. With that growth his confidence has come back in how he plays. He has come back around and what you’re seeing now is what he has always had.

"You have only seen a glimpse of it but there is serious ability and talent there. We just need to put him in and take him out at the right times and mind him and look after him. When the time is right he will get his run of games.”

Emakhu could feature again this weekend as Bradley picks a side to face Longford Town tomorrow afternoon, a busy weekend which sees other European combatants Bohemians (away to Waterford today) and Dundalk (at home to St Pat’s tomorrow) focus on domestic issues.

“Retaining the league has to be our No 1, that has to be the aim because we’ve won one league, it’s not enough,” added Bradley.

“This team, this group is too talented. We need to go again. Longford will have our full attention on Sunday. There is no messing, there is no thinking of next week, it is three points Sunday.”

That’s the same approach in Dublin 7. “Nights like PAOK last Tuesday don’t happen unless we look after the business of our league campaign,” says Bohs boss Keith Long.