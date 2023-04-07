Elicha Ahui strikes as ten-man Drogheda stun Derry at the Brandywell

A 10-man Drogheda side scored late to inflict a first defeat of the season on 10-man Derry City at the Brandywell.

The game was there for the taking when Drogheda’s Emmanuel Adegboyega was shown a straight red card for a foul on Jamie McGonigle on 27 minutes, but the hosts failed to capitalise and when City’s Camron McJannet saw red in the second half, Elicha Ahui scored a late winner for the visitors.

Will Patching almost gave his side the lead on 18 minutes when his shot from 30 yards slipped through Colin McCabe’s hands with the goalkeeper grateful to see it bounce wide.

Drogheda were reduced to 10 men on 27 minutes when McGonigle completely fooled Adegboyega and raced away on goal, forcing the defender to lunge in after him and send the striker crashing to the ground. A second red card also followed for Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty, who was furious with the decision. ​

A difficult night got even worse for City on 68 minutes when McJannet was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

Drogheda then stunned the Brandywell by taking the lead on 78 minutes when Dayle Rooney’s free-kick fell for Ahui at the back post and the defender couldn’t miss as he blasted it past Maher.

Derry City – Maher, Coll, S McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; Diallo (O’Reilly 58), Patching (Boyce 75), McEneff (P McEleney 45), Graydon (B Kavanagh 75), McGonigle, O’Neill (C Kavanagh 63).

Drogheda United – McCabe, Ahui, Keeley, Adegboyega, Markey (McNally 45), Deegan, Draper (Brennan 75), Grimes, Rooney, Jones, Heeney.

Ref – A Hunter