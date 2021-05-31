Eight-time All-Ireland winner Philly McMahon to join Bohemians backroom team

Eight-time All-Ireland winner Philly McMahon will take on a mentoring role with Bohemians after he was invited onto the staff of the Phibsboro club.

McMahon was part of the Bohs staff ahead of last week's 3-0 win over Waterford, the final game before the mid-season break, and it's likely he will now assist the coaching team of boss Keith Long.

McMahon is familiar with Bohs assistant manager Trevor Croly from his time at Shamrock Rovers, when McMahon had a Strength and Conditioning role in Croly's time as Hoops manager, and Croly has now advised Long to bring McMahon on board.