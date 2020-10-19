Early goals at Brandywell enough for Dundalk to see off Derry as focus shifts to Europa League

Jordan Flores of Dundalk shoots to score his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Dundalk prepared for their Europa League game with Molde in the perfect manner as they continued their exceptional record at the Brandywell.

The Lilywhites have not lost at Derry City since 2012 and they were rarely in danger of that record being threatened as two goals in the first 14 minutes set them on their way to three points.

Darren Cole pulled a goal back for the hosts but, despite plenty of effort from the home side, they fell short yet again against the champions.

It took just seven minutes for Dundalk to open the scoring and there was little that Peter Cherrie could do about a fabulous strike from Seán Murray. Former City midfielder Greg Sloggett, on his first game at the Brandywell since leaving the club, set up the goal, finding space just inside the area before laying the ball off for Murray who drilled the ball directly into the top corner.

There was no sign of any complacency or any weakness in this Dundalk team and the goal only buoyed them further as they continued to put Derry City onto the back foot.

It could well have been 2-0 on 13 minutes when a Michael Duffy corner fell kindly for Stefan Colovic and the midfielder sent a beautiful volley goalwards, with Cherrie scrambling and relieved to see the ball just passing the upright.

Nonetheless, Dundalk were celebrating within 30 seconds as Conor Clifford got his attempted back pass to Cherrie all wrong, slicing the ball into the path of Jordan Flores who couldn’t miss as he fired past the exposed City goalkeeper.

It was a disastrous start from Derry but to their credit they hit back immediately. A free-kick into the Dundalk area from Adam Hammill found Cameron McJannett whose goal-bound header was stopped on the line, but Cole was there to fire in the rebound.

The second half was without incident until late on when McCarey denied both Clifford and Malone as Derry pressed for an equaliser which wouldn’t come.

DERRY CITY – Cherrie, Cole (Horgan 63), Toal, McJannett, Coll, Clifford, Harkin, Malone (Thomson 84), Hammill, Figueira, Meite (Bruna 70).

DUNDALK – McCarey, Gannon, Leahy, Cleary, Boyle, Murray (Mountney 61), Greg Sloggett, Jordan Flores (Shields 52), Colovic (McEleney 61), Duffy (Dummigan 84), McMillan (Hoban 52).

REF – Rob Harvey

Online Editors