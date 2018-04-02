EA Sports Cup round-up: Bohemians prevail in a dramatic penalty shoot-out against gritty UCD
A much-changed Bohemians side plotted a route to the third round of of the EA Sports Cup after sealing a dramatic penalty shootout win after a 2-2 draw against UCD at Dalymount Park.
The Students gave a good account of themselves and will feel they let a real chance to seal a famous win slip away after they stormed into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Yousef Mahdy and a classy strike from Gary O'Neill.
Eoghan Stoke pulled one back for Bohs after 54 minutes and they sent the tie into extra-time when JJ Lunney kept his cool from the penalty spot to draw the two sides level.
Stokes then fired the decisive penalty in the shoot-out after Paul Doyle missed for UCD and the top flight side avoided an upset result.
The bad weather saw a host of cup games called off on Easter Monday, with St Pat's clash against Dundalk and Cork City's game against Waterford biting the dust, but there was success for Sligo Rovers as a late Adam Morgan secured a win against Galway United.
Meanwhile, Derry City fought back from a goal behind to secure a 2-1 win against Finn Harps, with Rory Patterson firing the winning goal in a close contest.
Online Editors