EA Sports Cup round-up: Bohemians prevail in a dramatic penalty shoot-out against gritty UCD

The Students gave a good account of themselves and will feel they let a real chance to seal a famous win slip away after they stormed into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Yousef Mahdy and a classy strike from Gary O'Neill.

Eoghan Stoke pulled one back for Bohs after 54 minutes and they sent the tie into extra-time when JJ Lunney kept his cool from the penalty spot to draw the two sides level.

Stokes then fired the decisive penalty in the shoot-out after Paul Doyle missed for UCD and the top flight side avoided an upset result.