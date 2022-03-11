Dylan Watts ready to do battle with old friends from across the city

Dylan Watts smiles when it's pointed out that he tends to slip under the radar in comparison to the other Shamrock Rovers players that made the controversial leap across the city from Bohemians.

Should Andy Lyons feature in tonight's sold out Dublin derby in Tallaght Stadium, he will be singled out for attention by the travelling support following his winter relocation.

Danny Mandroiu is conditioned to it after the experiences of last season when he returned to Dalymount Park in a Hoops shirt and while the majority of the 7,500 in attendance tonight will be Rovers fans, the former player angle always adds spice.

Watts reckons he gets off lightly because he only spent six months on loan at Bohs from Leicester before Rovers moved to sign him permanently in the summer of 2018. "I was there the shortest of the lot of them," he explains, "I had a few games (in the spotlight) but Danny came in and took it all off me. Now Andy coming in has taken a bit of heat off him.

There's a feeling that Watts - who actually lives on the same road as Bohs boss Keith Long and there's a good family connection - can be the forgotten man when the talent in the Rovers dressing room is discussed. Other players always acknowledge his quality and there are rival managers in the league who rank him as highly as any Rovers performer but the return of Jack Byrne has naturally taken attention away from the creative St Joseph's Boys graduate.

However, the 24-year-old retains ambitions of following in the footsteps of Byrne, Graham Burke and Danny Mandroiu by receiving an Ireland call while at Rovers and the fact Stephen Kenny tried to sign him for Dundalk suggests there is respect from the Ireland boss. But he accepts there are areas where he needs to improve and his manager Stephen Bradley agrees.

"The defensive side has come on but it can get better," says Bradley, "He can score more goals and just keep improving. We've all seen real growth in the last 15-16 months, he's more mature in how he plays. Dylan isn't a safe player, he's not passing backwards and sideways, he's looking to penetrate and hurt and be progressive. That's why his game is really good.

"His level of ability can go there (Irish contention). Again, he just needs to focus on his game and what he is doing at the moment. He is maturing really nicely and I wouldn't be surprised if that's where it led him."

The short term focus is trying to make this a better Friday night for the champions after defeats away to Derry City and St Patrick's Athletic. A Monday victory over Drogheda sandwiched between the fixtures broke the sequence, and Bradley felt the performance at Inchicore was the best of the campaign so far, yet there's an awareness that they have to get back into good result habits again.

"The standards at this club the last few years demands that we win games so it’s a massive game to kick start our season and hopefully we can do that," says Watts.

Bohs are without the rapidly improving Promise Omochere through suspension, a big loss as he has stepped into the shoes vacated by Georgie Kelly's departure. Despite talk of high-profile departures, Bradley reckons that the Gypsies remain a similar proposition to the side which knocked them out of the FAI Cup last term - Lyons was the Bohs hero on that occasion.

"I think they're strong, when you look at Dawson Devoy in midfield, they've brought in Jordan Flores and their wide players are a handful. They've lost players but they've recruited well and there hasn't been much change in terms of how they play and their structure, they've a real threat."

Elsewhere tonight, the other Steven Bradley, the Scottish teenager on loan at Dundalk, will travel to Tolka Park in good spirits after being named the SSE Airtricity/SWI Ireland Player of the Month for February.

The Hibs player scored four goals in his first three games in Ireland and he's enjoying the change of scenery after spending the first half of the UK campaign on loan with Ayr in the Scottish Championship. A return to Hibs and an appearance off the bench away to Celtic meant that he couldn't go on loan again to another Scottish club.

"I wanted to try something different," says Bradley, "As soon as Dundalk got mentioned, I knew they were a big club over here and I'd seen them in the Europa League a few years ago.

"I knew it was a big chance for me to come over and show what I can do and get as much game time as I could and enjoy my football."

St Patrick's Athletic will look to follow up on their defeat of Rovers by taking points from their trip to Donegal to face Finn Harps. Cork born Adam O'Reilly is another loanee bidding to make an impression on these shores after Preston sent him here for more experience following a stint with Waterford last term.

The 20-year-old made the Preston bench at 16 and has been frustrated by setbacks that prevented him from pushing on.

"I'm here to make a name for myself here and also in England because the main goal really is to go back there," says O'Reilly, who was a few years behind Caoimhin Kelleher at Ringmahon Rangers.

He was heartened to hear Ireland U-21 boss Jim Crawford gave him a positive mention earlier in the week. "The big thing for me is getting into the international teams," he continued, "I think this is my last year for the U-21s. I really want to get into them because it's such a high level and a big platform."

Tonight's previews

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers

(Head in the Game Park, 7.45)

Team news: Drogheda wait on Sam Long, Ryan Brennan, Luke Heeney and Keith Cowan. Sligo hope to recall Robbie McCourt and Greg Bolger.

Talking point: Back to back clean sheets is a sign that Sligo really have tightened up at the back, Drogheda proved last week that they know their way to goal but Rovers have too many attacking options not to profit.

Ref: Paul McLaughlin

Odds: Drogheda 12/5, Sligo 11/10, draw 12/5

Verdict: Away win

Shelbourne v Dundalk

(Tolka Park, 7.45)

Team news: JJ Lunney and Sean McSweeney remain absent for Shels who now have a concern over Jack Moylan. Darragh Leahy is close to full fitness for Dundalk.

Talking point: Lack of creativity in their defeat at home to Derry last week is a concern as is the state of the Tolka Park pitch, as Damien Duff has admitted, but Nathan Shepperd can win out in the battle of the two Welsh keepers.

Ref: Derek Tomney

Odds: Shels 5/2, Dundalk 23/20, draw 11/5

Verdict: Away win

UCD v Derry City

(UCD Bowl, 7.45)

Team news: UCD are still without Michael Gallagher. Derry’s Ciaron Harkin is out long-term but Michael Duffy could feature for the first time.

Talking point: Successive clean sheets was a good omen for UCD before the floodgates opened against Drogheda last week, and if Derry can improve on a sub-par display against Shels, they can enjoy their second successive trip to Dublin.

Ref: Gavin Colfer

Odds:: UCD 5/1, Derry 4/7, draw 11/4

Verdict: Away win

Finn Harps v St. Patrick’s Athletic

(Finn Park, 8.00)

Team news: Saints midfielder Jamie Lennon misses out. Harps have concerns over Erol Erdal Alkan and Regan Donelon.

Talking point: One goal scored in three games is already a worry for Harps though their new signings are starting to click and they can earn at least a point here as the pitch won't help attacking talents like Darragh Burns.

Ref: Adriano Reale

Odds: Harps 11/5, Pat’s 5/4, draw 9/4

Verdict: Draw

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians

(Tallaght Stadium, 8.00)

Team news: Rovers assess Sean Kavanagh and Neil Farrugia. Bohs lose Promise Omochere to suspension, James Finnerty and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe are injured but Liam Burt is fit for the first time this season.

Talking point: Atmosphere will be electric at a sold-out Tallaght Stadium, Andy Lyons' move to Rovers adding another layer of intrigue, midfield battle will be key with a big test for Dawson Devoy.

Ref: Rob Hennessy

Odds: Rovers 1/2, Bohs 6/1, draw 3/1

Verdict: Draw