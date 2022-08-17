Dylan Watts hailed as a future Shamrock Rovers captain ahead of crunch Euro clash

Dylan Watts has been described as a future Shamrock Rovers captain by his manager Stephen Bradley but the midfielder wants to concentrate on a big European campaign before thinking about his long term future.

Watts (25) has emerged as a big player for the Hoops, especially with creative force Jack Byrne struggling with injury this summer after spending 2021 in Cyprus.

The sale of Danny Mandroiu and fitness problems for Graham Burke who misses Thursday night's Europa League meeting with Ferencvaros have placed added responsibility on the shoulders of ex-UCD and Leicester playmaker Watts.

But the player says that he is comfortable with that attention at this stage of his career.

"It’s been my most consistent time at this club," says Watts, "I think just the penny fell. I just kind of mentally focused myself because I had a couple of not so good seasons, but I think the last two seasons have been good for me personally and for the team."

Bradley has noted Watts improvement and said sporting director Stephen McPhail had opened provisional talks with the Dubliner about a contract extension although his current deal does not expire until the end of 2023.

"We see Dylan here as a long-term part of the club. I think he could be a future captain. Hopefully we can get that sorted over the next few months, because he has been fantastic, he has really grown into a leader for us," said Bradley.

"We lost Jack last year and Dylan, for me, stepped up. He showed real maturity in his game. Over the last few years his ability is up there with anyone in the country and it always has been.

"But it’s about that maturity of producing every week - not being a nine and a three (out of 10), just being a seven. That’s what this game is about, being a seven every week, and Dylan has brought that to his game. We all know his quality but it’s about performing every week - not being the best one week and the worst the next."

Watts said he is happy to discuss his future in due course, with his main focus now on a first attempt at group stage football whether it's the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.

“I’ll sit down and talk to Stephen at the end of the season, obviously it’s a very busy schedule at the moment," he said.

“I still have another year, I’m in no rush. When we come to that we’ll decide something."