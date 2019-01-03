Dylan Connolly completes his move from Dundalk to League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon

He joins League One's basement side for an undisclosed fee but Dundalk are expected to recoup most, if not all, of the €35,000 they paid Bray Wanderers for Connolly's services in July 2017, making it the first fee they have received for a player since Ben McLaughlin signed for Everton in August 2012.

He made 55 appearances for the Lilywhites, scoring eight goals.

The 23-year-old winger is the first signing for Wimbledon boss Wally Downes and the manager is happy with the acquisition.

“Dylan epitomises what I think the club has been founded on, an appetite for success through hard work and endeavour,” said Downes.

“He has the raw skills and desire, and we are going to give young players like Dylan the opportunity to enhance us as a club and offer them a chance to fulfil their potential.”

