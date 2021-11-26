Dundee manager confirms he will attend FAI Cup final to keep tabs on potential signings

DUNDEE FC's manager has confirmed he will attend Sunday's FAI Cup final on a scouting mission.

In the last 18 months, a number of players from the league have been signed by Scottish sides like Celtic (Liam Scales), Hearts (Aaron McEneff) and the most successful export to Scotland of late, Jamie McGrath's move to St Mirren alongside Cork City product Conor McCarty, while Motherwell have agreed a deal for Bohemians man Ross Tierney.

Scales has yet to make his league debut for the Bhoys since his August move and McEneff has not started a league game for Hearts this term but the success at international level of McGrath, signed by St Mirren on a free transfer, has made managers in Scotland take note. St Johnstone have admitted their interest in Dundalk's Dan Cleary and Motherwell are keen on Drogheda's Mark Doyle. And players from Bohemians and St Patrick's Athletic, such as Georgie Kelly and Lee Desmond, will be assessed in Sunday's final.

“We are going to a national cup final in Ireland on Sunday, myself and [assistant] Dave Mackay, to look at a few players,” Dundee boss James McPake said [Courier].

“We are looking to strengthen. Like we’ve done before, there are players we are looking at on pre-contracts as well. That has been ongoing for a period of time.”