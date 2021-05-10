Dundalk squad to undergo Covid tests instead of training on Tuesday after pictures emerge of 'team-bonding' trip to Belfast

DUNDALK'S players will undergo Covid-19 testing instead of training on Tuesday as the club investigate a reported breach of Covid regulations by some members of the first team squad.

Photos emerged on social media showing some members of the squad in Belfast last weekend. While inter-county travel has been permitted since Monday, the ban on non-essential travel was in place at the time and the Dundalk board have asked for a report on the incident which has been labelled as a team-bonding exercise.

A planned training session for Tuesday at their Oriel Park complex has been cancelled and the squad members will undergo Covid testing instead and the FAI have been alerted to the matter.

Interim manager, and the club's Sporting Director, Jim Magilton admitted that confidence was already low after last week's home defeat to Sligo Rovers and it's understood that the Belfast trip was not sanctioned, with reports that Magilton, preparing for a game at home to Finn Harps on Friday, was unhappy with the trip taking place.

A section of the support at the FAI Cup holders, unhappy at the direction of the club under the American ownership, have called for a fan protest outside of Oriel Park before the home fixture against Shamrock Rovers on May 21st.

Last week Rovers boss Stephen Bradley confirmed that ex-Dundalk man Richie Towell, who the club had hoped to re-sign, had agreed a pre-contract with the Hoops and would join on July 1st, another blow for Dundalk.