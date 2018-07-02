Sport League of Ireland

Monday 2 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

France FRA 4

Argentina ARG 3

REPORT

Uruguay URY 2

Portugal POR 1

REPORT

Spain ESP 1 (3)

Russia RUS 1 (4)

REPORT

Croatia CRO 1 (3)

Denmark DNK 1 (2)

AET

Brazil BRA

Mexico MEX

Belgium BEL

Japan JPN

Sweden SWE

Switzerland SUI

Colombia COL

England ENG

Uruguay URY

France FRA

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Dundalk's title and European ambitions get a major boost with significant double signing

Georgie Kelly and Patrick McEleney
Georgie Kelly and Patrick McEleney
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny has bolstered his squad ahead of Dundalk Airtricity League run in and their Europa League qualifiers.

Last Friday's 2-1 win over Cork City saw the Lilywhites go two points clear at the top of the Airtricity League and they face Estonia side Levadia Tallinn next week in their Europa League first qualifying round tie.

They announced the signings today of former player Patrick McEleney from Oldham Athletic on a three-and-a-half year deal and First Division top scorer Georgie Kelly from UCD.

McEleney returns after Oldham's relegation to League Two.

McEleney said: "I am buzzing to finally get the deal done. It was a long process but it’s great to be back at the Club. I am happy to be back here and I enjoyed my first spell here so to be back is great.

"I can’t wait just to get back playing for the side again. I have been keeping an eye on things since I left and they are going well here. Hopefully I can add to that."

Kelly has caught the eye this seaosn with 14 goals for the Students and he joins on a two-and-a-half year deal.

"It was too good an opportunity to turn down for me. I have come here to try and win trophies. That has to be the ambition coming to the likes of Dundalk," he said.

"That is the goal. There’s a culture here of winning, especially over the last couple of years. Winning leagues, winning Cups and progressing in Europe. I want to be a part of that and I can’t wait to get started."

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport