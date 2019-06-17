Dundalk's Sean Gannon claims his first-ever Soccer Writers' Player of the Month award after a stellar May

It's a case of better late than never for Dundalk defender Sean Gannon after he finally got his hands on the SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month award.

Dubliner Gannon, who claimed the prize for his excellent performances in May, beat off competition from Daniel Mandroiu of Bohemians in second and Shamrock Rovers full-back Trevor Clarke, who was third.

Despite being one of the Premier Division’s most consistent players for several years and winning multiple trophies with the Lilywhites, this is a first for the 27-year-old full-back.

Gannon was his ever-reliable self on the right side of Dundalk's defence as they enjoyed an unbeaten month with six wins and a draw.

Vinny Perth's men sat top of the table at the end of May, and Gannon is aiming to earn his seventh league title, a fifth with Dundalk, this season.

The former St Patrick's Athletic man praised his Lilywhites team-mates for helping him claim the award and their position in the table.

"There are so many good players in the league," said Gannon. "The competition is always very high, so I’m just delighted to win one.

"It could have gone to any one of the lads who were nominated as they all had brilliant months. So I’m happy with the result.

"I'm happy with how I’m playing," he added. “One thing that has been evident this year is that our squad is very strong. No matter who's playing, the pressure is on to perform because if you're not then someone will be in ahead of you.

"That competition has been healthy, and it has spurred a lot of us on to lift our game again.

"We've no game this week so that gives us a chance to work on things as a team, then we have the break next week before a big game against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght."

