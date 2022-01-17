Dundalk's recruitment drive continues as Mark Connolly joins on loan

Dundalk's new signing Mark Connolly is unveiled at Oriel Park. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk have confirmed the signing of Dundee United defender Mark Connolly on an initial six-month loan.

The Monaghan native (30) is coming home to play in the League of Ireland after finishing up a successful loan stint with Scottish Championship side Dunfermline.

Connolly started his career across the water with Wolves and moved to Bolton for £1m when he was 17.

He didn't break through at Bolton and has floated between England and Scotland across the past decade with two spells at Crawley Town either side of stints with Kilmarnock and Dundee United.

The versatile performer snapped his cruciate ligament last May and the Dunfermline loan was designed to bring him back to fitness.

His contract with Dundee United is not up until the summer of 2023 and it's likely that Dundalk will look to explore a permanent move once the loan goes well.

Connolly suggested that there was long-term thinking in the move which was influenced by family reasons.

"I’m really excited and really buzzing to be here,” said Connolly who played for Dundalk Schoolboys League representative teams in his youth.

“It’s been a long time coming and it hasn’t been a great secret but it’s something I really wanted and I’m delighted it’s done.

“It was a huge decision for me to come home. It’s been almost 15 years since I went to England as a teenager and it’s a decision I didn’t take lightly.

“Unfortunately, last year my father passed away and I wanted to be closer to my family but, as well as that, I believe I’m coming home to the right club.

“When I moved away, I always kept an eye on Dundalk. To me, it’s a club that has put League of Ireland football on the map with their results in the Europa League group stages.

“I wanted to be part of something exciting and I think that’s the case here. There’s a fresh slate, there are new faces and Stephen O’Donnell is trying to build a togetherness at the club. It’s the start of a new era and I really can’t wait to get going now.”

It's the second loan announced by the Louth club today with O'Donnell confirming the capture of midfielder Dan Williams from Swansea, the third Welsh U-21 squad member to relocate to Oriel Park after the earlier arrivals of Nathan Sheppard and Joe Adams from Brentford.