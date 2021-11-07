Dundalk’s late push for a European spot gathers pace with win over Longford

Patrick Hoban and Sean Murray produced the goods in the second half for Dundalk as their late-season push for an unlikely European spot picked up pace at Oriel Park.

Two victories in six days last week had all but erased any fears of a relegation play-off to end the campaign. European qualification isn’t off the table either. That is of course dependent on securing a fourth-place finish and a favour from St Pat’s in winning the FAI Cup.

However, Dundalk’s performance in an anaemic opening 45 minutes didn’t suggest they had much hope of ending their season on a high. The chance to move level on points with Derry City with a home game against the already-relegated whipping boys of the Premier Division looked like an opportunity too good to miss for Vinny Perth’s side.

The side from Bishopsgate were once again providing obdurate opposition, though. Remarkably, Dundalk had failed to beat Longford in any of their three meetings so far this season. Two draws were followed by a shock Town win back in September.

If a return to continental competition proves beyond Dundalk in the coming weeks, they will rue dropping a mammoth seven points against a team that are 25 points adrift at the foot of the table.

Patrick Hoban and Michael Duffy had efforts repelled by Longford goalkeeper Lee Steacy in the first half but it was insipid on the whole. The visitors offered an occasional threat of their own too.

The earlier-than-usual Sunday evening atmosphere hardly compared to a Friday night under the lights at Oriel Park. It was quiet throughout, until moments after the restart when the opening goal arrived.

Perth’s team talk had the required effect at the break. Within 60 seconds, Hoban crashed a header in off the bar. Eight minutes later Dundalk scored a goal of genuine class – cutting through the Longford defence with ease.

Hoban flicked Will Patching’s searching forward pass into Daniel Kelly’s path. The winger dummied and the ball ran through to Sean Murray. The midfielder’s shot grazed the inside of the post as it flew past the stranded goalkeeper.

DUNDALK – Cherrie; Dummigan, Cleary, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett (Stanton, 12), Patching; Kelly (McMillan, 59), Murray (Ben Amar, 73), Duffy; Hoban.

LONGFORD – Steacy; Elworthy, O'Driscoll, McDonnell, Kirk; Dervin, Robinson, Nugent (Davis, 82); Grimes (Chambers, 63), Manley, Williams (O’Brien, 82).

REF – A Reale (Kildare)