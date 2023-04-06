Dundalk’s home clash with Derry City refixed due to visit of US President Joe Biden

Dundalk's Premier Division meeting with Derry City next Friday has been rescheduled because of the policing demands of President Biden's visit to Ireland.

Derry were due to make the trip to Oriel Park but the game has been pushed back by 48 hours on account of the impact of the US President's trip to Louth.

A statement from the FAI confirmed that the game had been rescheduled 'following discussions with An Garda Siochana who have had resources required to manage the fixture safely redeployed to assist the visit of US President Biden to Ireland.'

The game will now take place on Sunday April 16 with a 3pm kickoff.