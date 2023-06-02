Dundalk’s Hayden Muller reflects on ‘massive’ learning curve after arriving at Oriel

Dundalk defender Hayden Muller admits his winter move from Millwall proved a steep learning curve, but feels it was one he needed to make for the sake of his career.

The centre-half came through the Lions’ academy before earning four first-team appearances.

Eight further appearances followed while on loan in Scotland with St Johnstone in 2021 before the Croydon native was recalled in January 2022. But he failed to play a minute for the Lions after that, leading him to sign for the Lilywhites on a multi-year-deal last January.

The 21-year-old has become a mainstay under Stephen O’Donnell this term, and is relishing the opportunity to play regular first-team football, something he says wasn’t possible during the last two years of his career.

“To be completely honest, I think it’s been a bit harder than I thought,” said Hayden, speaking to the Irish Independent ahead of their trip to Shamrock Rovers on Friday.

“It’s been a massive learning curve for me personally since coming over, getting used to playing men's football week in week out. It’s not something I’ve really done before.

“I never thought it would be a walk in the park, I knew it would be tough because it’s first-team football. But the quality of the individuals is a lot better than I first thought. It’s good because it’s only going to make me a better player.

“I have been playing week in week out for the first time in over two years. Getting a good run of games under my belt is definitely something I felt I needed. That helps bring my match sharpness back as well, which is something I have lacked for over two years.

“I had been training hard and playing well when I did get the chance, but it’s very hard to break in at Championship level at Millwall. They had some very good defenders there, four had over 1000 senior appearances between them. I was tough for me personally, so coming over here has been very, very good for my development.”

Muller believes the League of Ireland is a lot better than some in England give it credit for, and says once he spoke to O’Donnell about a potential move, it was a no-brainer.

“The level is much better than people give it credit for in England I’d say,” added Hayden, with Dundalk currently fifth, seven points behind the champions.

“When I talked to Stephen it was a no brainer for me. Playing U-23s football in England, there are 30 people there watching. But here, that’s what you work the whole week for, those Friday’s night’s where you need the three points, otherwise it’s kind of ruined your whole weekend.”

After four successive wins, Dundalk are now winless in three following last week’s 2-1 defeat at St Patrick’s Athletic.

O’Donnell kept his players in the dressing room for over an hour at Richmond Park following the defeat, and Hayden believes consistency is the key as they look to get back on track against the champions.

“Dundalk is a massive club with very high standards,” said Hayden, with the Lilywhites looking to avenge last March’s 4-0 defeat to the Hoops.

“I know people at the minute probably don’t see us challenging for the title, but that’s not what we think in the camp. We know how good we are on our day. We have top players. So it’s just about finding that consistency to really challenge at the top of the league.

“We have to be on our ‘A’ game to get the win on Friday,” he added, with the champions coming into the game off back-to-back defeats to Drogheda and Cork City.

“We have seen their last two results and looked at how we can hurt them with our attack. They can hurt us as well, but anyone can beat anyone in this league.

“These (Rovers) players are the type of players I want to be playing against to better myself, especially if I want to move on to the next level at some point in the future.

“It’s been the epitome of our season, a bit inconsistent. But if we can get a few wins in a row, it can really boost you up the table.”