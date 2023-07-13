Dundalk’s Gibraltar spy dismisses talk of opponents being only a ‘pub team’

They were formed in a bar and initially had a squad made up of patrons of Bruno’s, the Gibraltar boozer which gave its name to FC Bruno’s Magpies.

But Dundalk defender Louie Annesley – who knows more than most about football in Gibraltar as he’s a senior international with them – has told his team-mates to ignore any talk of their Europa Conference League opponents being a pub side and instead warns that their outfit, who include some of his fellow internationals, will pose a threat to the Irish club.

Dundalk showed they were taking the tie seriously by travelling to Gibraltar on Tuesday to acclimatise and settle in for a game at the Victoria Stadium where the senior Ireland side had such struggles in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

Their 300-strong support will expect a win tonight and progress to round two, given the history and lack of European experience of Bruno’s Magpies who began life as a social outlet in a local bar, going on to win promotion to the top flight and win the cup last season.

“No, they are not a pub team,” Annesley said. “They are a good side, they finished third in the league and won the cup. They have done well to get to Europe so they are not a pub side. I know a few of their boys from the national team, they train four/five times a week so they are effectively full-time.

“They are doing everything they can to get better. They train hard, work in the gym, this will be a hard game. Gibraltar football is progressing all the time, the national team and the clubs, it’s no walk in the park and we’ll have to work for the win,” added Annesley, who played for the national team in their 3-0 loss to Ireland last month.

“We are favourites and that brings pressure but we’ll have our game-plan, if we implement that to the full, we will win the game. I have played in Europe before, so I know what to expect in some ways. We’re in the dark about them as they have new players and a new coach but we’re excited by it.

“It’s not an easy venue to play in for the opposition and it will be hot. It’s a 4G pitch so we will be used to it. We will go there and give it all, we will analyse them the same we would any team in Europe,” he added.

Away fans could well outnumber home support in Gibraltar and while a near-empty stadium means a lack of atmosphere, captain Pat Hoban says the players have to make up for that.

“Create your own atmosphere on the pitch,” says Hoban, who was named as June’s Player of the Month by the SSE Airtricity SWI.

“I played in away games where there was no atmosphere whatsoever. I remember going to Luxembourg, no atmosphere at all in the game.

“So it’s about creating your own atmosphere on the pitch, doing your job correctly and know your jobs on the night as they have their dangers.”