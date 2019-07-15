Dundalk's preparations for their crunch Champions League tie with Riga have met with a late twist after Michael Duffy stayed behind due to the imminent birth of his child - but their star winger is still expected to make the game.

Dundalk's European preparations hit a snag as Michael Duffy delayed due to imminent birth of his child

Duffy had travelled to Dublin Airport this morning with the rest of the group ahead of their charter flight to Latvia.

His partner is expecting and the hope was that it would not impact on his involvement in Wednesday's second leg with Riga.

However, it's understood that Duffy received a call at the airport telling him that he needed to return home.

The Dundalk squad duly departed for Latvia where they arrived late this afternoon.

Club officials are making arrangements for Duffy to travel independently to arrive in time for the match.

The tie is poised delicately after last Wednesday's scoreless draw in Oriel Park.

