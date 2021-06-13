| 20.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dundalk's Chris Shields agrees deal to join Linfield

Chris Shields has agreed terms to join Linfield Expand

Close

Chris Shields has agreed terms to join Linfield

Chris Shields has agreed terms to join Linfield

Chris Shields has agreed terms to join Linfield

Stephen Looney

Danske Bank Premiership champions Linfield have agreed terms with Dundalk captain Chris Shields — despite Glentoran making TWO improved bids at the eleventh hour.

The Blues, who captured the double after clinching the Irish Cup, have yet to agree a fee with Dundalk for the 30-year-old Dublin-born midfielder, but if a deal can be reached Shields could sign this week.

Linfield had originally planned to wait until Shields’ contract expired on December 31 of this year before making a move in January. But Glentoran’s serious interest forced their hand and the Blues will now have to pay Dundalk a transfer fee for their talisman, though this is not thought to be a major hurdle.

Most Watched

Privacy