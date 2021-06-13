Dundalk's Chris Shields agrees deal to join Linfield

Premium
Danske Bank Premiership champions Linfield have agreed terms with Dundalk captain Chris Shields — despite Glentoran making TWO improved bids at the eleventh hour.
The Blues, who captured the double after clinching the Irish Cup, have yet to agree a fee with Dundalk for the 30-year-old Dublin-born midfielder, but if a deal can be reached Shields could sign this week.
Linfield had originally planned to wait until Shields’ contract expired on December 31 of this year before making a move in January. But Glentoran’s serious interest forced their hand and the Blues will now have to pay Dundalk a transfer fee for their talisman, though this is not thought to be a major hurdle.
Capturing Shields would be another major coup for Linfield after securing defensive rock Jimmy Callacher on a one-year deal last week following intense negotiations.
Blues manager David Healy has long been an admirer of the experienced midfield general, who lives in Bangor and has won five League titles, three FAI Cups and three League Cups in his nine years at Oriel Park.
It is understood Shields agreed terms with Linfield before the Glens came in with two improved offers, but the Dublin-born player opted to stand over his agreement with Linfield.
The move for Shields comes at a time of uncertainty for Dundalk as the Co Louth club are on the lookout for a new manager amid fan discontent amid rumours American owners PEAK6 are considering their future at the club.
Former Northern Ireland manager Jim Magilton took on the role of caretaker manager following the departure of Filippo Giovagnoli and Shane Keegan in April and remains in the running along with Dave Rodgers.
Glentoran considered using Robbie McDaid as part of a potential deal to get Shields, prompted by Linfield’s interest in the Omagh man.
The Blues made an enquiry about the 24-year-old striker with a view to signing him as a replacement for Shayne Lavery, but talks reached an impasse when the Glens asked for either Jordan Stewart or Kirk Millar plus cash for their player.
Crusaders have also made an informal enquiry about McDaid but were told there was no business to be done, while the Crues offered the same response when Glentoran enquired about Jordan Forsythe.
Larne are mulling over a move for Crues striker Jamie McGonigle after discussions with the Seaview club, who do not want to see their player leave for free next year if a new deal cannot be agreed.
Meanwhile, Johnny McMurray will talk to more clubs this week before making a decision on his future at the end of the week.
The 26-year-old striker is out of contract at Larne on June 30 and will be joining a new club after preliminary talks with Tiernan Lynch broke down.