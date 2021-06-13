Dundalk's Chris Shields agrees deal to join Linfield

Danske Bank Premiership champions Linfield have agreed terms with Dundalk captain Chris Shields — despite Glentoran making TWO improved bids at the eleventh hour.

The Blues, who captured the double after clinching the Irish Cup, have yet to agree a fee with Dundalk for the 30-year-old Dublin-born midfielder, but if a deal can be reached Shields could sign this week.

Linfield had originally planned to wait until Shields’ contract expired on December 31 of this year before making a move in January. But Glentoran’s serious interest forced their hand and the Blues will now have to pay Dundalk a transfer fee for their talisman, though this is not thought to be a major hurdle.