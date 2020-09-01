Dundalk will play Europa League tie in Andorra after receiving travel derogation

Dundalk have confirmed they will play their Europa League tie in Andorra after receiving a derogation which allows them to travel to a country not on the Irish Government's green list.

The Co Louth club last month had to play their 'away' tie in the Champions League against Slovenian side NK Celje in the neutral venue of Hungary as Slovenia was not on the list approved by the Irish governmet for quarantine-free travel.

Dundalk then faced the same problem when drawn away to Inter Escaldes in the Europa League second round, with a neutral venue looking likely, but tonight the club stated they had come to an agreement, similar to the arrangements which allowed the Republic of Ireland squad travel to Bulgaria.

"Our @EuropaLeague 2nd qualifying round tie with @interescaldes will take place at the Estadi Comunal in Andorra on Thursday, September 17th at 6.30pm. We will travel in a UEFA bubble after receiving a derogation from the Government to play in a non green-list country," the club said in a statement.

If Dundalk progress to the third round they will be away to Moldovan side Sherif Tiraspol.

