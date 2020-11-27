Dundalk vow to take action against 'vile' racist remarks made against members of their squad

Action from Dundalk's Europa League defeat to Rapid Vienna at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dundalk have vowed to take action against those who have made "vile" racist remarks about members of the Lilywhites squad on social media in the wake of their Europa League defeat to Rapid Vienna.

The Co Louth club fell to their third defeat in three group games with Thursday's 3-1 loss to Rapid in Dublin, but online commentary in the aftermath of the game prompted the club to issue a strongly-worded statement.

"Dundalk FC has been made aware of some vile comments directed at members of our squad on social media," the club said.

"Racism and discrimination is a stain on football and society as a whole and everyone at the club is disgusted by – and utterly condemns – the comments that were made.

"The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our club and we will take the strongest course of action available to us.

"Dundalk FC has zero-tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and we will do whatever is possible to protect our players and supporters from such abuse."

Online Editors