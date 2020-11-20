Dundalk too strong for ten-man Bohs as David McMillan double helps seal semi-final spot

Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot fails to stop the penalty of David McMillan of Dundalk during the Extra.ie FAI Cup Quarter-Final. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk had an easier than expected passage into the last four of the FAI Cup, for the eighth time in nine years, with a convincing 4-1 win away to Bohemians.

Bohs had finished well ahead of Dundalk in the league table to claim the runner up spot but they were second best in this quarter final at Dalymount Park, Dundalk advancing to play Athlone Town on Sunday week.

Dundalk were ahead after only two minutes, Ireland hopeful Michael Duffy with a neat finish from David McMillan's ball. Bohs levelled on 14 minutes after Andre Wright converted a penalty awarded for Chris Shields' handball in the box.

McMillan had Dundalk back in front on 33 minutes with another penalty, this one for a Keith Buckley push on Duffy in the box. McMillan's neat header, from a cross by Cameron Dummigan, made it 3-1, although TV replays showed the ball was out of play when the cross was made, much to the annoyance of the Dublin side. Back Bohs came with an acrobatic goal-line clearance by Andy Boyle from a Wright header ensuring Dundalk held onto their two-goal cushion until half-time.

However, apart from a triple save by Gary Rogers on 69 minutes, denying Dan Casey and then Evan Ferguson twice, Bohs had no second-half response, going down to 10 men after Michael Barker's 72nd minute dismissal.

On 85 minutes, Dundalk sub Nathan Oduwa had a simple finish, with his first touch, to make it 4-1, a clever ball from Duffy setting him up.

Online Editors