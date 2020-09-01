Dundalk to face Moldovan side Sheriff if they negotiate next Europa hurdle

Dundalk will face a date with Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol if they qualify for the third round of the Europa League.

Filippo Giovagnoli's side will fancy their chances against Andorran side Inter Club in the second round with that game likely to be played on neutral territory in Greece due to Covid-19 restrictions.

And the League of Ireland champions will be on their travels again the following week if they advance.

Sheriff joined the champions route of the Europa League at a later stage after beating Luxembourg champions Fola Esch in the first round before a narrow loss away to Dundalk's old foes Qarabag.

The Moldovans have a decent European pedigree, having qualified for the group stages of the Europa League on four occasions.

Shamrock Rovers will be at home in the third round if they pull off a seismic shock against AC Milan. The winners of that tie will welcome either Bodo Glimt of Norway or Lithuanian side Zalgiris Vilnius to their abode.

