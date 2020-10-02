Dundalk to face Arsenal at the Emirates on October 29 with December 10 return in Aviva Stadium

Dundalk's Daniel Kelly, centre, celebrates with his team-mates Patrick McEleney, 11, and Sean Murray following the Europa League play-off win over KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dundalk will host Arsenal at the Aviva Stadium in December, increasing hopes that crowds may be able to attend the visit of the Premier League giants.

UEFA’s schedule for the Europa League group stages has opened up the possibility that the glamour tie could draw a limited attendance pending Government and public health approval.

Filippo Giovagnoli’s side will start off at home to Molde on October 22 before travelling to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal seven days later.

Home and away meetings with Rapid Vienna are scheduled for November, before a December 3 trip to Molde and the finale which is the visit of Mikel Arteta’s Gunners on December 10.

The fact that the game is at the end of the series opens up the possibility that guidelines on large sporting fixtures might have evolved by that juncture.

In tandem with the GAA and IRFU, the FAI has stressed the importance of getting spectators back into the Aviva Stadium and Dundalk’s European games were mentioned in a Thursday night press release which spoke of a November target.

The plan would be for greater numbers to be allowed into the Aviva and Croke Park given the size of the respective venues. And with the climax of the inter-county GAA season set for December, it’s likely that Dundalk’s outlook for the Arsenal date will be tied in with whatever the authorities green-light for the All-Ireland finals on December 13 and December 19.

UEFA have said that up to 30 per cent stadium capacity can be used for group stage games provided it is approved by local authorities. Giovagnoli is excited by the prospect of locking horns with Arteta and his achievement in bringing Dundalk to that level is set to be rewarded by a permanent job offer, with chairman Bill Hulsizer telling RTÉ that the short-term appointment will be asked to extend his stay.

Dundalk's Europa League fixtures

October 22: Molde (H) - 5.55

October 29: Arsenal (A) - 8.0

November 5: Rapid Vienna (A) - 5.55

November 26: Rapid Vienna (H) - 8.00

December 3: Molde (A) - 8.00

December 10: Arsenal (H) - 5.55

Online Editors