Dundalk to bring in two Italian coaches after Perth departure

Dundalk FC players during a training session at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth back in June. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk are expected to make two Italian appointments on their coaching staff as the latest step in a turbulent week for the League of Ireland champions after the departure of manager Vinny Perth.

Independent.ie has learned that Italians Filippo Giovagnoli and Giuseppe Rossi have been earmarked for roles with the Louth club.

Giovagnoli is a former professional player at lower levels in Italy that has worked on behalf of AC Milan in the United States.

He is the senior member of the duo and it's expected he will take a leading role although it is unclear if he will be formally appointed as manager.

In 2014, he was appointed as Director of Coaching for Metropolitan Oval, a football academy in New York that is affiliated with New York City FC.

Rossi is listed as an academy coach with Metropolitan Oval.

The club's owners have sounded out a number of candidates about the vacant managerial post across the last week, including Robbie Keane who indicated that he wasn't interested.

Online Editors