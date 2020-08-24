Dundalk to bring in two Italian coaches after Perth departure

| 15.4°C Dublin
Dundalk are expected to make two Italian appointments on their coaching staff as the latest step in a turbulent week for the League of Ireland champions after the departure of manager Vinny Perth.
Independent.ie has learned that Italians Filippo Giovagnoli and Giuseppe Rossi have been earmarked for roles with the Louth club.
Giovagnoli is a former professional player at lower levels in Italy that has worked on behalf of AC Milan in the United States.
He is the senior member of the duo and it's expected he will take a leading role although it is unclear if he will be formally appointed as manager.
In 2014, he was appointed as Director of Coaching for Metropolitan Oval, a football academy in New York that is affiliated with New York City FC.
Rossi is listed as an academy coach with Metropolitan Oval.
The club's owners have sounded out a number of candidates about the vacant managerial post across the last week, including Robbie Keane who indicated that he wasn't interested.
Online Editors
Champions League
Would this be the time when Neymar stepped out of Lionel Messi's shadow? The time when he claimed the crown? The time when he ended the unforgiving criticism, the derision that he was some kind of dilettante who had chased money only to find himself in a gilded cage in the French capital?
Manchester United
Paul Pogba is prepared to sign a new contract at Manchester United. Initial talks have already taken place, with the midfielder's agent Mino Raiola confirming that not only will his client stay at United during this transfer window but is willing to extend his career at the club.